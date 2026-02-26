Charles Schwab Stock: Is SCHW Outperforming the Financial Services Sector?

With a market cap of $169.4 billion , The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW ) is a savings and loan holding company that provides a broad range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It delivers its services through an extensive network of branch offices alongside integrated web and mobile platforms.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Charles Schwab fits this criterion perfectly. Operating through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services, it offers brokerage and trading solutions, advisory and portfolio management services, banking products, retirement and equity compensation plan services, and advanced digital trading and research platforms.

Shares of the online stockbroker have slipped 10.6% from its 52-week high of $107.50 . Shares of Charles Schwab have risen 3.5% over the past three months, exceeding the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 1.9% dip over the same time frame.

SCHW stock is down 4.9% on a YTD basis, a less pronounced decline than XLF's 5.2% drop. Longer term, shares of Charles Schwab have increased 20.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLF’s 2.2% return over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-April.

Shares of Charles Schwab recovered marginally on Jan. 21 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results , including record quarterly net revenues of $6.3 billion, up 19% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS of $1.39, reflecting 38% growth. Investor sentiment was further supported by record 4Q core net new assets of $163.9 billion, contributing to $519 billion in full-year net new assets and lifting total client assets to an all-time high of $11.90 trillion.

In contrast, its rival, Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ), has seen its stock fall 4.7% on a YTD basis, a less pronounced decline than SCHW stock. However, over the past year, BAC shares have gained 19.3%, lagging behind the performance of SCHW stock.