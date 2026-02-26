S&P Global Stock: Is SPGI Underperforming the Financial Sector?

New York-based S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) provides benchmarks, data, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, energy, and commodity markets. It is valued at a market cap of $126.6 billion.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and S&P Global fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the financial data & stock exchanges industry. The company benefits from strong brand credibility, deep proprietary data assets, and long-standing relationships with financial institutions, corporations, and governments.
This financial giant has slipped 26.8% from its 52-week high of $579.05, reached on Aug. 14, 2025. Shares of SPGI have dropped 14.3% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 1.3% fall during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of SPGI are down 18.9%, compared to XLF’s 5.3% loss. In the longer term, S&P Global has declined 20.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind XLF’s 1.8% rise over the same time period.
To confirm its bearish trend, SPGI has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early February.
On Feb. 10, shares of SPGI plunged 9.7% after posting its Q4 results. Due to strong growth across all reportable segments, the company’s total revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $3.9 billion, meeting consensus estimates. However, while its adjusted EPS of $4.30 increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter, it missed analyst expectations of $4.34, making investors jittery.
SPGI has also underperformed its rival, Moody's Corporation (MCO), which decreased 7.7% over the past 52 weeks and 9.3% on a YTD basis.
Despite SPGI’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $546.18 suggests a 28.9% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.