S&P Global Stock: Is SPGI Underperforming the Financial Sector?

New York-based S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ) provides benchmarks, data, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, energy, and commodity markets. It is valued at a market cap of $126.6 billion .

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and S&P Global fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the financial data & stock exchanges industry. The company benefits from strong brand credibility, deep proprietary data assets, and long-standing relationships with financial institutions, corporations, and governments.

This financial giant has slipped 26.8% from its 52-week high of $579.05 , reached on Aug. 14, 2025. Shares of SPGI have dropped 14.3% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 1.3% fall during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of SPGI are down 18.9%, compared to XLF’s 5.3% loss. In the longer term, S&P Global has declined 20.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind XLF’s 1.8% rise over the same time period.

To confirm its bearish trend, SPGI has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early February.

On Feb. 10, shares of SPGI plunged 9.7% after posting its Q4 results. Due to strong growth across all reportable segments, the company’s total revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $3.9 billion, meeting consensus estimates . However, while its adjusted EPS of $4.30 increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter, it missed analyst expectations of $4.34, making investors jittery.

SPGI has also underperformed its rival, Moody's Corporation ( MCO ), which decreased 7.7% over the past 52 weeks and 9.3% on a YTD basis.