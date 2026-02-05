Barchart.com
Cardinal Health Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Cardinal Health, Inc_ phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Founded in 1979, Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $49.1 billion and operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, and Global Medical Products and Distribution. 

CAH stock has surged 65.3% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has returned 14%. In 2026, both the stock and index have gained marginally.

Narrowing the focus, CAH has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV6.1% rise over the past 52 weeks .

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 13, Cardinal Health shares closed up 3% after raising its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to at least $10.00 from a previous forecast of $9.65-$9.85, stronger than the consensus of $9.83. 

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect CAH to report an 22.1% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $10.06. The company has a strong earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

CAH has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys” and three “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

Analyst sentiment has grown increasingly bullish, as the number of “Strong Buy” recommendations has risen from 12 a month ago to 13 today, reflecting strengthening confidence in the stock’s outlook.

On Jan. 29, Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained a “Overweight” rating on Cardinal Health and increased its price target from $245 to $224.

CAH’s mean price target of $234 indicates a 13.1% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $270 suggests a robust 30.5% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 156.03 +1.93 +1.25%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,882.72 -35.09 -0.51%
S&P 500 Index
CAH 206.85 -11.15 -5.11%
Cardinal Health

