Cardinal Health Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Founded in 1979, Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $49.1 billion and operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, and Global Medical Products and Distribution.

CAH stock has surged 65.3% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has returned 14%. In 2026, both the stock and index have gained marginally.

Narrowing the focus, CAH has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 6.1% rise over the past 52 weeks .

On Jan. 13, Cardinal Health shares closed up 3% after raising its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to at least $10.00 from a previous forecast of $9.65-$9.85, stronger than the consensus of $9.83.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect CAH to report an 22.1% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $10.06. The company has a strong earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

CAH has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys” and three “Holds.”

Analyst sentiment has grown increasingly bullish, as the number of “Strong Buy” recommendations has risen from 12 a month ago to 13 today, reflecting strengthening confidence in the stock’s outlook.

On Jan. 29, Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained a “Overweight” rating on Cardinal Health and increased its price target from $245 to $224.

CAH’s mean price target of $234 indicates a 13.1% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $270 suggests a robust 30.5% upside potential from current price levels.