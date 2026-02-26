Chubb Stock: Is CB Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Chubb Limited ( CB ) is a global insurer offering commercial and personal property and casualty coverage, reinsurance, and life insurance solutions. With a market cap of nearly $132.6 billion , it firmly occupies the “large-cap” arena reserved for companies valued above $10 billion.

The scale gives Chubb the balance sheet strength to underwrite specialty risks, structure accident and health programs, absorb catastrophe exposures, and deliver long-term protection and savings products across global markets.

CB stock is currently trading just 1.1% below its February high of $338.19 , holding close to peak levels. Over the past three months, the shares have gained 12.4% , while the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ) declined 1.3% during the same period, marking clear short-term outperformance against the broader financials space.

The longer view tells the same story. Over the past 52 weeks, CB stock has advanced 20.6% and remains up 7.2% year-to-date (YTD). In comparison, XLF has risen 1.8% over the same 52-week stretch and fallen 5.3% YTD. Across both time frames, CB has outperformed the sector benchmark, reflecting sustained relative strength.

The technical backdrop reinforces the fundamental picture. Since November 2025, CB has traded above its 50-day moving average of $314.78 and its 200-day moving average of $290.62. The stock briefly slipped below its 50-day average in January but quickly reclaimed that level and resumed its upward trajectory.

On Feb. 3, Chubb released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, and its stock rose 5.1% in the following session. Net income rose 24.7% year over year to $3.2 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS came in at $7.52, surpassing the $6.78 analyst estimate and improving 24.9% from the prior-year level.

Management attributed the quarter’s performance to strong growth in property and casualty and life segments, supported by record investment income. CEO Evan Greenberg stated that very strong double-digit increases in underwriting and life income, together with record investment income, drove core operating income to nearly $3 billion.

Looking forward, management expects adjusted net investment income in the first quarter of 2026 to range between $1.81 billion and $1.84 billion . The projection reflects continued benefit from portfolio scale and prevailing rate conditions.

For comparison, Chubb’s rival, The Allstate Corporation ( ALL ), has gained 9.9% over the past 52 weeks and is marginally positive YTD. Against that backdrop, Chubb’s gains illustrate stronger price momentum supported by earnings consistency.