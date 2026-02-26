Barchart.com
Is Boston Scientific Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

Boston Scientific Corp_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) designs and commercializes medical devices that power minimally invasive procedures across cardiovascular, urology, neurology, oncology, and gastrointestinal care. 

With a market capitalization of about $111.5 billion, the company stands in the “large-cap” territory, a bracket reserved for businesses valued above $10 billion. This scale provides reach, capital flexibility, and a global sales infrastructure that supports hospitals and specialists across developed and emerging markets alike. 

Yet the market has taken a different view in recent months. BSX stock is trading 32.9% below its September 2025 high of $109.50 and has declined 27.5% over the last three months. Over that same stretch, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWIgained 5%

The weakness extends further. Over the past 52 weeks, Boston Scientific’s shares have slipped 27.1% and are down nearly 22.9% year-to-date (YTD). By contrast, the Dow advanced 13.4% over 52 weeks and 3% YTD. 

Technical signals reinforce the pressure. The stock has traded below its 50-day moving average of $88.46 and its 200-day moving average of $98.53 since December 2025.

On Feb. 4, shares fell another 17.6% after the company released fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results. Net sales rose 15.9% year over year to $5.29 billion, essentially matching analyst expectations of $5.27 billion. Adjusted EPS grew 14.3% from the year-ago value to $0.80, exceeding Street’s estimates of $0.78. The quarter, on its own merits, demonstrated operational execution.

Yet markets trade in direction, not history. While management guided full-year 2026 adjusted earnings to a midpoint of $3.46 per share, in line with consensus, first-quarter guidance landed slightly below Wall Street projections. The modest shortfall shifted attention from delivered performance to near-term uncertainty.

The contrast with peers adds another layer. Over the past 52 weeks, Abbott Laboratories (ABThas plunged 15.5% and is down 8.4% YTD, showing that even Boston Scientific’s sector counterparts are struggling.

Despite recent weakness, analysts maintain conviction. The stock carries a “Strong Buy” consensus from 31 analysts, with a mean price target of $107.90. From current levels, that implies 46.8% upside potential.


