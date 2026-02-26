Is Boston Scientific Stock Underperforming the Dow?

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) designs and commercializes medical devices that power minimally invasive procedures across cardiovascular, urology, neurology, oncology, and gastrointestinal care.
With a market capitalization of about $111.5 billion, the company stands in the “large-cap” territory, a bracket reserved for businesses valued above $10 billion. This scale provides reach, capital flexibility, and a global sales infrastructure that supports hospitals and specialists across developed and emerging markets alike.
Yet the market has taken a different view in recent months. BSX stock is trading 32.9% below its September 2025 high of $109.50 and has declined 27.5% over the last three months. Over that same stretch, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) gained 5%.
The weakness extends further. Over the past 52 weeks, Boston Scientific’s shares have slipped 27.1% and are down nearly 22.9% year-to-date (YTD). By contrast, the Dow advanced 13.4% over 52 weeks and 3% YTD.
Technical signals reinforce the pressure. The stock has traded below its 50-day moving average of $88.46 and its 200-day moving average of $98.53 since December 2025.
On Feb. 4, shares fell another 17.6% after the company released fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results. Net sales rose 15.9% year over year to $5.29 billion, essentially matching analyst expectations of $5.27 billion. Adjusted EPS grew 14.3% from the year-ago value to $0.80, exceeding Street’s estimates of $0.78. The quarter, on its own merits, demonstrated operational execution.
Yet markets trade in direction, not history. While management guided full-year 2026 adjusted earnings to a midpoint of $3.46 per share, in line with consensus, first-quarter guidance landed slightly below Wall Street projections. The modest shortfall shifted attention from delivered performance to near-term uncertainty.
The contrast with peers adds another layer. Over the past 52 weeks, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has plunged 15.5% and is down 8.4% YTD, showing that even Boston Scientific’s sector counterparts are struggling.
Despite recent weakness, analysts maintain conviction. The stock carries a “Strong Buy” consensus from 31 analysts, with a mean price target of $107.90. From current levels, that implies 46.8% upside potential.
On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.