Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Ventas Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ventas Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Ventas Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Chicago, Illinois-based Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is a prominent healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of senior housing, medical office buildings, life science facilities, and healthcare-related properties. With a market cap of $36.5 billion, the company operates across North America and partners with major healthcare providers, hospital systems, and senior living operators.

The REIT has delivered standout performance over the past year, comfortably beating both the broader market and its sector peers. VTR stock prices have soared 29.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14% gains. In 2026, both VTR and the index have gained marginally. 

Zooming in, the sector-specific State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) has observed a marginal rise over the past 52 weeks, trailing the stock.

www.barchart.com

Ventas has outperformed the broader market over the past year, largely due to a strong rebound in its senior housing business, with improved occupancy and rental rates as post-pandemic demand normalized and aging population trends strengthened. Investors have also been encouraged by rising cash flows, disciplined cost management, and better operating margins across its portfolio. In addition, easing interest-rate concerns and expectations of future rate cuts boosted sentiment toward REITs, making income-oriented stocks like Ventas more attractive. 

For FY2025 that ended in December, analysts expect VTR to deliver an NFFO of $3.48 per share, up 9.1% year over year. On a more positive note, the company has a solid FFO surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s cash flow estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the VTR stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly better than it was a month ago, when 15 analysts issued “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Dec. 4, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Todd M. Thomas reaffirmed an “Overweight” rating on Ventas and raised his price target from $70 to $85, a 21.43% increase, signaling growing confidence in the company’s operating momentum and long-term performance.

VTR’s mean price target of $86.65 represents a modest 11.5% premium to current price levels. The Street-high target of $94 implies a 20.9% upside.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VTR 77.73 +0.04 +0.05%
Ventas Inc
$SPX 6,882.72 -35.09 -0.51%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 41.46 +0.65 +1.59%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia May Not Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI After All. Is That a Bad Sign for NVDA Stock?
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 3
A Potential Sentiment Mismatch Makes Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Options an Enticing Proposition
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons Why SanDisk Stock Could Keep Climbing In 2026
Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 5
After the Silver Futures Price Crash, This Technical Demand Zone Marks the Next Buy Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot