Hogs Extending Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are showing slightly higher trade on Wednesday’s midday, up 10 to 37 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.85 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 18 cents higher on Feb 20 at $88.35.

Pork stocks at the end of January were tallied at 410.4 million lbs, according to the NASS Cold Storage report on Tuesday. That was up 6.05% from last month and 0.77% larger than the same month last year.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was $1.50 at $98.45 per cwt. The loin and butt were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 489,000 head, with the week to date total at 966,000 after a revision to Monday. That is 22,000 head above last week and 2,647 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $96.175, up $0.375,

May 26 Hogs  are at $100.625, up $0.125

Jun 26 Hogs are at $110.175, up $0.150,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 100.725 +0.225 +0.22%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 96.250 +0.450 +0.47%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 110.225 +0.200 +0.18%
Lean Hogs

