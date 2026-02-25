Barchart.com
Coffee Prices Are Falling. How Much Lower Can They Go?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay
May coffee (KCK26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for May coffee futures that prices are trending down and have just hit a 6.5-month low. Bears have the firm near-term technical advantage. 

Fundamentally, the global coffee supply is flush amid high coffee production and higher exports coming out of Brazil and Vietnam.

A move in May coffee futures below chart support at this week’s low of $2.7535 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $2.2000, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $3.0000.

KCK26 284.15 -1.35 -0.47%
Coffee

