Coffee Prices Are Falling. How Much Lower Can They Go?

May coffee (KCK26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for May coffee futures that prices are trending down and have just hit a 6.5-month low. Bears have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the global coffee supply is flush amid high coffee production and higher exports coming out of Brazil and Vietnam.

A move in May coffee futures below chart support at this week’s low of $2.7535 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $2.2000, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $3.0000.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):