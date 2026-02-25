Barchart.com
Is T-Mobile US Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

T-Mobile US Inc store signage by- jetcityimage via iStock
T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) operates as a leading wireless carrier, delivering voice, messaging, and data services nationwide through its expansive network. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company focuses on innovative customer experiences and reliable connectivity. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, which classifies it as a “mega-cap” stock. 

T-Mobile’s stock reached a 52-week low of $181.36 on Jan. 21, but is up 22.4% from that level. The stock has been up 7.1% over the past three months. Contrarily, the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) is up 5.9% over the same period. Therefore, the stock has outperformed the wider index over this period. 

www.barchart.com

However, the company has been facing competitive pricing pressures in the telecom sector. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has dropped 17.2%, while the Dow Jones index is up 13.2%. T-Mobile’s shares have increased 9.3% year-to-date (YTD), while the index has gained 2.3%. The stock is hovering near its 200-day moving average but has traded above its 50-day moving average since mid-February. 

www.barchart.com

T-Mobile’s stock gained 5.1% intraday on Feb. 11, as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Its revenue grew by 11.3% year-over-year (YOY) to $24.33 billion, including a 13.9% increase in postpaid service revenues to $15.38 billion. However, its diluted EPS fell 26.8% YOY to $1.88, driven by severance and related costs associated with the company’s 2025 workforce transformation and reinvestment initiative. 

T-Mobile expects total postpaid net account additions in 2026 to be between 900,000 and 1 million, with service revenue of approximately $77 billion. For the current year, Wall Street analysts expect the company’s diluted EPS to grow by 4.2% YOY to $10.59

We compare T-Mobile’s performance with that of another popular telecom services stock, AT&T Inc. (T), which has gained 6% over the past 52 weeks and 14.1% YTD. Therefore, T-Mobile has been the clear underperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on T-Mobile’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 30 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $267.38 implies a 20.5% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $310 indicates a 39.7% upside. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TMUS 222.86 +0.88 +0.40%
T-Mobile US
T 28.22 -0.13 -0.46%
AT&T Inc
$DOWI 49,375.78 +201.28 +0.41%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

