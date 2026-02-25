How Is Goldman Sachs' Stock Performance Compared to Other Capital Markets Stocks?

Founded in 1869, New York-based The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is a financial institution that provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals in the Americas and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $270.6 billion, the company operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments.
Companies with a market cap of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." GS firmly belongs in that league. With a market cap comfortably above this mark, GS stands as a powerhouse in the capital markets industry, ranking among the top companies in its respective sector.
However, the stock has retreated 8.4% from its 52-week high of $984.70 touched on Jan. 16. Shares of GS have grown 14.1% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s (KCE) 2.2% climb over the same time frame.
Goldman Sachs stock has grown 2.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming KCE’s 3.8% decrease. Moreover, shares of GS surged 44.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming KCE’s 4.8% returns over the same period.
GS has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and below its 50-day moving average since late February.
On Jan. 15, GS shares rose 4.6% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue declined 3% year-over-year to $13.5 billion, falling short of Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $14.01, which also beat the Street’s expectations.
Its peer, Morgan Stanley (MS), has declined 4.9% in 2026, lagging behind GS and has surged about 29.9% over the past year, once again underperforming GS during this time frame.
Among the 26 analysts covering the GS stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $968.45 suggests a 7.3% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.