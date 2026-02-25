How Is Goldman Sachs' Stock Performance Compared to Other Capital Markets Stocks?

Founded in 1869, New York-based The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is a financial institution that provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals in the Americas and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $270.6 billion, the company operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments.

Companies with a market cap of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." GS firmly belongs in that league. With a market cap comfortably above this mark, GS stands as a powerhouse in the capital markets industry, ranking among the top companies in its respective sector.

However, the stock has retreated 8.4% from its 52-week high of $984.70 touched on Jan. 16. Shares of GS have grown 14.1% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s (KCE) 2.2% climb over the same time frame.

Goldman Sachs stock has grown 2.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming KCE’s 3.8% decrease. Moreover, shares of GS surged 44.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming KCE’s 4.8% returns over the same period.

GS has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and below its 50-day moving average since late February.

On Jan. 15, GS shares rose 4.6% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue declined 3% year-over-year to $13.5 billion, falling short of Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $14.01, which also beat the Street’s expectations.

Its peer, Morgan Stanley (MS), has declined 4.9% in 2026, lagging behind GS and has surged about 29.9% over the past year, once again underperforming GS during this time frame.

Among the 26 analysts covering the GS stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $968.45 suggests a 7.3% upside potential from current price levels.