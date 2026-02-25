Is Abbott Laboratories Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

North Chicago, Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories (ABT) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products. Valued at $200.5 billion by market cap, ABT is a global leader in the large and growing in-vitro diagnostic market and its products include pharmaceuticals, nutritional, diagnostics, and vascular products.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and ABT definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the medical devices industry. ABT offers a diverse range of healthcare products helping to mitigate risks and capture opportunities in various markets. With a global presence in over 160 countries, ABT can tap into different economic conditions. The company's strong focus on research and development (R&D) enables it to develop innovative products and technologies, giving it a competitive advantage.

Despite its notable strength, ABT slipped 18.9% from its 52-week high of $141.23, achieved on Mar. 4, 2025. Over the past three months, ABT stock declined 9.9%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) marginal dip during the same time frame.

Shares of ABT fell 8.6% on a YTD basis and dipped 15.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 1.6% and solid 18.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, ABT has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-October, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

ABT’s underperformance is due to price-driven volume declines, especially after losing a major US WIC contract and ongoing consumer price sensitivity. CEO Robert Ford noted this path isn't sustainable, so they're making changes. Nutrition business is expected to remain pressured till mid-year, but new product launches in medical devices and diabetes care might boost growth.

On Jan. 22, ABT shares closed down more than 10% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.50 met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $11.5 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $11.8 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.55 to $5.80.

In the competitive arena of medical devices, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has lagged behind ABT, with a 28% downtick over the past 52 weeks and a 21.2% losson a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on ABT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $134.38 suggests a potential upside of 17.3% from current price levels.