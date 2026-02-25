Is Intuitive Surgical Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sunnyvale, California-based Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $175.4 billion, the company offers the da Vinci Surgical System, which enables minimally invasive surgical procedures, the Ion endoluminal system, and more.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." ISRG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical instruments & supplies industry.

However, the stock has retreated 18.2% from its 52-week high of $603.88 touched on Jan. 7. Shares of ISRG have declined 13.1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 5.9% climb over the same time frame.

ISRG stock has declined 12.8% on a YTD basis, underperforming the Dow’s 2.3% increase. In the longer term, shares of ISRG fell 16.4% over the past year, underperforming DOWI’s 13.2% returns over the same period.

ISRG has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late January and below its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

On Jan. 22, Intuitive shares grew marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 18.9% year-over-year to $2.9 billion and surpassed Wall Street estimates. Management credited the rise to higher procedure volumes and more da Vinci system placements. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.53, also beating the Street’s estimates.

Its rival, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), has grown 19.6% in 2026 and marginally over the past year, outperforming ISRG during both periods.

Among the 31 analysts covering the ISRG stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $622.81 suggests a 26% upside potential from current price levels.