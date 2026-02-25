Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Intuitive Surgical Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Intuitive Surgical Inc laptop- by monticello via Shutterstock
Intuitive Surgical Inc laptop- by monticello via Shutterstock

Sunnyvale, California-based Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $175.4 billion, the company offers the da Vinci Surgical System, which enables minimally invasive surgical procedures, the Ion endoluminal system, and more.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." ISRG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical instruments & supplies industry. 

However, the stock has retreated 18.2% from its 52-week high of $603.88 touched on Jan. 7. Shares of ISRG have declined 13.1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI5.9% climb over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

ISRG stock has declined 12.8% on a YTD basis, underperforming the Dow’s 2.3% increase. In the longer term, shares of ISRG fell 16.4% over the past year, underperforming DOWI’s 13.2% returns over the same period.

ISRG has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late January and below its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 22, Intuitive shares grew marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 18.9% year-over-year to $2.9 billion and surpassed Wall Street estimates. Management credited the rise to higher procedure volumes and more da Vinci system placements. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.53, also beating the Street’s estimates. 

Its rival, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), has grown 19.6% in 2026 and marginally over the past year, outperforming ISRG during both periods.

Among the 31 analysts covering the ISRG stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $622.81 suggests a 26% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BDX 183.14 +0.65 +0.36%
Becton Dickinson and Company
$DOWI 49,429.47 +254.97 +0.52%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
ISRG 500.45 +6.43 +1.30%
Intuitive Surg Inc

Most Popular News

Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 1
Netflix Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief: $83 Billion WBD Deal In DOJ Crosshairs
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Play the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’ Selloff in Palantir Stock With This 1 Winning, Protective Options Trade
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Semi Stock Is Soaring Above AI Bubble Fears. Where Options Data Says It Is Headed Next.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot