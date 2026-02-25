Barchart.com
Is Amgen Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

AMGEN Inc_ HQ sign- by JHVEPhoto via iStock
AMGEN Inc_ HQ sign- by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $206.4 billion, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers innovative human therapeutics for serious diseases worldwide. Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen serves healthcare providers globally and collaborates with major biopharmaceutical partners to expand and advance its pipeline.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally considered “mega-cap” stocks, and Amgen fits this criterion perfectly. Its broad portfolio includes leading treatments across inflammation, oncology, cardiovascular disease, bone health, and rare conditions, with well-known products such as Enbrel, Otezla, Prolia, Repatha, and KYPROLIS. 

Shares of Amgen have declined marginally from its 52-week high of $385.12. Over the past three months, its shares have increased 14.5%, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 5.9% rise during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, AMGN stock is up 23.6% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding DOWI's 13.2% gain. Moreover, shares of the company have soared nearly 17% on a YTD basis, compared to DOWI’s 2.3% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been in a bullish trend, consistently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since October 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Amgen jumped 8.2% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 3, reporting stronger-than-expected $9.9 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS of $5.29. Investor confidence was further boosted by strong forward guidance, with 2026 adjusted EPS projected at $21.60 - $23 and full-year revenue of $37 billion - $38.4 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations. Additionally, optimism around Amgen’s obesity pipeline, particularly MariTide, in six Phase 3 trials and positioned as a less-frequent alternative to weekly GLP-1 drugs, reinforced the stock’s rally.

AMGN stock has performed weaker than its rival, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). GILD stock has climbed 20.3% YTD and 33% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s outperformance relative to the Dow year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. AMGN stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 34 analysts in coverage, and as of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $355.83.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DOWI 49,174.50 +370.44 +0.76%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
GILD 147.64 -2.19 -1.46%
Gilead Sciences Inc
AMGN 382.87 +3.45 +0.91%
Amgen Inc

