Is RTX Corporation Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Arlington, Virginia-based RTX Corporation (RTX) is an aerospace and defense company that provides systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $266.4 billion and operates through Collins Aerospace (Collins), Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon segments.

Companies with a market cap of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." RTX firmly belongs in that category. With a market cap comfortably above this mark, RTX stands as a powerhouse in the aerospace and defense industry, ranking among the top companies that supply systems and services to both the United States and global governments.

However, the stock currently trades 4% below its 52-week high of $206.73 recorded on Feb. 19. RTX has gained 14.6% over the past three months, notably outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) marginal slip during the same time frame.

In the longer term, RTX has delivered a standout performance. The stock rallied 58.2% over the past 52 weeks, comfortably outpacing the 18.6% return of NASX over the same period.

Additionally, the stock has been showing steady bullish momentum. RTX has been trading above its 200-day moving average since April last year and above its 50-day moving average since May wih slight fluctuations. This consistent momentum highlights the stock’s resilience and supports its strong performance compared with the broader market.

On Jan. 27, RTX shares grew 3.7% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 12.1% year-over-year to $24.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.55, also coming on top of Wall Street estimates.

Competition within the aerospace and defense space has been equally intense. When stacked against its closest peer, GE Aerospace (GE) has climbed 73.9% over the past year, decisively outpacing RTX Corporation’s strong rally.

Wall Street continues to view the stock favorably. Among the 22 analysts tracking RTX, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Plus, its mean price target of $215.19 suggests 8.4% upside potential from current price levels.