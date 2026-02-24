Barchart.com
Cotton Rebounds Higher on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton futures posted 35 to 42 point gains across most contracts on Tuesday, with March unchanged on thin trade. Crude oil futures were down 18 cents per barrel on the day at $66.13. The US dollar index was up $0.194 at $97.835.

The Seam showed sales of 6,714 bales sold on 2/23, averaging 58.60 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 160 points on Friday at 75.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on February 23, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up 66 points last Thursday afternoon to 50.05 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.56, unch

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.56, up 42 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.19, up 37 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.56s +0.42 +0.64%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.56s unch unch
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

