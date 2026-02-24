Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

AMD Stock Is Challenging Key Resistance Levels on Meta Deal. Should You Buy It Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares pushed aggressively to the upside this morning after Meta Platforms (META) signed a $60 billion artificial intelligence (AI) chip deal with Nvidia’s (NVDA) rival.

The post-announcement rally has AMD testing its 20-day moving average (MA) as of this writing, with a clear break above $217 expected to accelerate bullish momentum in the near term. 

That said, AMD stock remains down roughly 19% versus its year-to-date high on Tuesday. 

www.barchart.com

Does Meta Deal Warrant Buying AMD Stock?

AMD shares soared on this expanded agreement with the Facebook parent as it transforms the company from a mere component supplier to a primary architectural partner for one of the world’s largest AI spenders. 

“This is clearly an opportunity to expand beyond what a regular commercial deal would’ve been,” AMD chief executive Lisa Su told CNBC in an interview today. 

Meta has committed to deploying six gigawatts of AMD-powered artificial intelligence infrastructure, which experts believe could drive tens of billions of dollars in incremental revenue over the next few years. 

And while some would focus on dilution risk given the chipmaker issued Meta performance-based warrants to buy up to 160 million shares, Su dubbed it a “win-win,” given that these warrants only vest as META hits specific shipment milestones, guaranteeing a massive, long-term customer.

AMD Shares Are Trading at a Discount to Nvidia

While the AI narrative dominates, the rollout of AMD’s sixth-gen EPYC “Venice” CPUs is actively recapturing market share from Intel (INTC) as well, offering a high-margin foundation that offsets research and development (R&D) costs. 

Financially, Advanced Micro Devices maintains a pristine balance sheet with accelerating free cash flow, allowing for buybacks to continue, which could mitigate the aforementioned dilution risk even further. 

AMD shares’ 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also sits at about 49 currently, indicating upward momentum remains far from exhaustion. 

Finally, at roughly 35x forward earnings, Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a notable discount to rival Nvidia, which makes it even more attractive as a long-term holding. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Advanced Micro Devices?

Wall Street analysts also recommend owning AMD stock in 2026. The consensus rating on Advanced Micro Devices sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean target of about $287 indicating potential upside of more than 30% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 638.07 +0.82 +0.13%
Meta Platforms Inc
NVDA 192.66 +1.11 +0.58%
Nvidia Corp
INTC 46.33 +2.70 +6.19%
Intel Corp
AMD 213.68 +17.08 +8.69%
Adv Micro Devices

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
Netflix Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief: $83 Billion WBD Deal In DOJ Crosshairs
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Tariff Uncertainty, Nvidia Earnings and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Play the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’ Selloff in Palantir Stock With This 1 Winning, Protective Options Trade
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Semi Stock Is Soaring Above AI Bubble Fears. Where Options Data Says It Is Headed Next.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot