Hogs Rallying on Tuesday

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures are trading with $1.6 to $1.95 gains in the front months. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning, with the 5-day rolling average at $89.33. The CME Lean Hog Index was 22 cents higher on Feb 20 at $88.17.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was 20 cents at $97.20 per cwt. The rib, picnic, and ham were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 489,000 head. That was 28,000 head above last week and 660 head ahead of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.550, up $1.850,

May 26 Hogs are at $100.575, up $1.925