Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is PepsiCo Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
PepsiCo Inc sign on building -by FotograFFF via Shutterstock
PepsiCo Inc sign on building -by FotograFFF via Shutterstock

Purchase, New York-based PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $230 billion and operates through PepsiCo Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, International Beverages Franchise, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America Foods, and Asia Pacific Foods segments.

Companies with a market cap of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." PepsiCo firmly belongs in that league. With a market cap comfortably above this mark, PepsiCo stands as a powerhouse in the global food and beverage industry, shaping consumer trends and delivering consistent scale, stability, and brand strength worldwide.

The beverage stock currently trades 1% below its 52-week high of $171.48 recorded on Feb. 12. PEP's stock has gained 15% over the past three months, notably outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) marginal slip during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, PEP stock grew 10.2% over the past 52 weeks - that's respectable, though trailing the stronger 17.7% return of NASX over the same period.

Still, recent price action tells a more positive story. Since mid-January, PEP has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling underlying technical strength, even as the stock navigates short-term fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 3, PepsiCo's shares grew 4.9% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 5.6% year over year (YoY) to $29.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Additionally, PEP’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.26, also beating Wall Street estimates. 

Its rival, The Coca-Cola Company (KO), has grown 12.9% over the past year, surging past PepsiCo's rally.

Among the 22 analysts covering the PEP stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $170.85 suggests a 1.5% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,855.15 +227.88 +1.01%
Nasdaq Composite
KO 80.51 -0.05 -0.06%
Coca-Cola Company
PEP 168.56 +0.24 +0.14%
Pepsico Inc

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
Netflix Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief: $83 Billion WBD Deal In DOJ Crosshairs
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Tariff Uncertainty, Nvidia Earnings and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Play the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’ Selloff in Palantir Stock With This 1 Winning, Protective Options Trade
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Semi Stock Is Soaring Above AI Bubble Fears. Where Options Data Says It Is Headed Next.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot