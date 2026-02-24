Is PepsiCo Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

PepsiCo Inc sign on building -by FotograFFF via Shutterstock

Purchase, New York-based PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $230 billion and operates through PepsiCo Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, International Beverages Franchise, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America Foods, and Asia Pacific Foods segments.

Companies with a market cap of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." PepsiCo firmly belongs in that league. With a market cap comfortably above this mark, PepsiCo stands as a powerhouse in the global food and beverage industry, shaping consumer trends and delivering consistent scale, stability, and brand strength worldwide.

The beverage stock currently trades 1% below its 52-week high of $171.48 recorded on Feb. 12. PEP's stock has gained 15% over the past three months, notably outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) marginal slip during the same time frame.

In the longer term, PEP stock grew 10.2% over the past 52 weeks - that's respectable, though trailing the stronger 17.7% return of NASX over the same period.

Still, recent price action tells a more positive story. Since mid-January, PEP has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling underlying technical strength, even as the stock navigates short-term fluctuations.

On Feb. 3, PepsiCo's shares grew 4.9% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 5.6% year over year (YoY) to $29.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Additionally, PEP’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.26, also beating Wall Street estimates.

Its rival, The Coca-Cola Company (KO), has grown 12.9% over the past year, surging past PepsiCo's rally.

Among the 22 analysts covering the PEP stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $170.85 suggests a 1.5% upside potential from current price levels.