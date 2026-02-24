Barchart.com
Mastercard Stock: Is MA Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Mastercard Incorporated card logo -by jbk_photography via iStock
Mastercard Incorporated (MA), headquartered in Purchase, New York, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. Valued at $442.4 billion by market cap, the company offers payment processing services for credit and debit cards, electronic cash, automated teller machines, and travelers checks. 

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and MA definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the credit services industry. Mastercard's strong brand is built on trust, reliability, and innovation, making it a preferred partner for financial institutions, merchants, and consumers. Its wide range of payment options and commitment to security and seamless experiences reinforce its position. The company's investment in technology, AI, and data analytics drives personalized commerce experiences, fueling customer loyalty and market wins.

Despite its notable strength, MA has slipped 17.6% from its 52-week high of $601.77, achieved on Aug. 22, 2025. Over the past three months, MA stock declined 8.2%, underperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 1.8% losses during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of MA fell 13.1% on a YTD basis and dipped 11% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLF’s YTD losses of 7.4% and marginal fall over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, MA has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early January, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 29, MA shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.76 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.20. The company’s revenue was $8.8 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $8.7 billion.

Mastercard’s rival, Visa Inc. (V) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 12.1% losses over the past 52 weeks but outpaced the stock with a 12.6% dip on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on MA’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 38 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $660.28 suggests a potential upside of 33.1% from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 50.51 -0.22 -0.43%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
MA 492.88 -3.15 -0.64%
Mastercard Inc
V 304.94 -1.58 -0.52%
Visa Inc

