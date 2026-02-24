Salesforce Stock: Is CRM Underperforming the Technology Sector?

San Francisco, California-based Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) provides customer relationship management technology that connects companies and customers worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $166.9 billion, the company offers Agentforce, an agentic layer of the Salesforce platform; Data Cloud, a data engine; Industries AI for creating industry-specific AI agents with Agentforce, and more.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." CRM fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the Software - Application industry.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $313.70 on Feb. 26, 2025, and is currently trading 76.1% below that peak. CRM stock has observed a 21.6% decline over the past three months, significantly lagging behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 1.4% surge during the same time frame.

Moreover, CRM stock has underperformed the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 32.8% on a YTD basis and 42.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLK’s 3.8% decline in 2026 and its 18% returns over the past year.

CRM stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

CRM has not been a winner in investors' eyes for a while now. The company’s ARR growth averaged 9.1% over the last year, showcasing weakness and hinting at a distraction from its software. Moreover, the CRM’s growth rate is expected to be 11.8% over the next year, suggesting soft demand. Additionally, the company has experienced weaker-than-average 1.7% growth in its operating margin over the past year.

Its peer, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), has lagged behind the stock over the past year, with its shares declining 34.2% over the past 52 weeks and 46.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 51 analysts covering the CRM stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $318.44 suggests a robust 78.7% upside potential from current price levels.