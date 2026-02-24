Barchart.com
Salesforce Stock: Is CRM Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

San Francisco, California-based Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) provides customer relationship management technology that connects companies and customers worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $166.9 billion, the company offers Agentforce, an agentic layer of the Salesforce platform; Data Cloud, a data engine; Industries AI for creating industry-specific AI agents with Agentforce, and more.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." CRM fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the Software - Application industry. 

The stock touched its 52-week high of $313.70 on Feb. 26, 2025, and is currently trading 76.1% below that peak. CRM stock has observed a 21.6% decline over the past three months, significantly lagging behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 1.4% surge during the same time frame.

Moreover, CRM stock has underperformed the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 32.8% on a YTD basis and 42.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLK’s 3.8% decline in 2026 and its 18% returns over the past year.

CRM stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

CRM has not been a winner in investors' eyes for a while now. The company’s ARR growth averaged 9.1% over the last year, showcasing weakness and hinting at a distraction from its software. Moreover, the CRM’s growth rate is expected to be 11.8% over the next year, suggesting soft demand. Additionally, the company has experienced weaker-than-average 1.7% growth in its operating margin over the past year.

Its peer, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), has lagged behind the stock over the past year, with its shares declining 34.2% over the past 52 weeks and 46.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 51 analysts covering the CRM stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $318.44 suggests a robust 78.7% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 139.55 +1.03 +0.74%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
NOW 101.30 +0.50 +0.50%
Servicenow Inc
CRM 178.74 +0.58 +0.33%
Salesforce Inc

