Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Closes with Weakness on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash
Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash

Cotton futures closed out the Monday session with contracts 35 to 50 points lower, as front month March was up 53 points. Crude oil futures were down 19 cents per barrel on the day at $66.29. The US dollar index was down $0.064 at $97.665.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled the President cannot use the IEEPA for tariff purposes. President Trump later responded by indicating he will issue a 10% blanket tariff, which would expire after 150 days, before raising that to 15% over the weekend. 

The Seam showed sales of 19,948 bales sold on 2/20, averaging 59.53 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on Friday at 74.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on February 19, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up 66 points on Thursday afternoon to 50.05 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.56, up 53 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.14, down 49 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.82, down 36 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.14s -0.49 -0.75%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.56s +0.53 +0.84%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
NVDA Earnings, Tariffs and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
The Saturday Spread: Using Volatility Skew as a Smart Money Gauge (TGT, AAPL, ORCL)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot