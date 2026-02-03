Barchart.com
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Duke Energy Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Duke Energy Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and natural gas to 8.4 million customers. Valued at $94.4 billion by market cap, the company also invests in pipeline transmission, renewable natural gas initiatives and storage infrastructure.

Shares of this leading energy company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. DUK has gained 6.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15.5%. However, in 2026, DUK stock is up 2%,surpassing SPX’s 1.9% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, DUK’s underperformance is also apparent compared to iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 9% over the past year. However, DUK’s single-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal gains over the same time frame.

DUK’s underperformance stems from higher interest expenses, softer weather, and rising depreciation and property taxes tied to a growing asset base.

On Nov. 7, 2025, DUK shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.81 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.74. The company’s revenue was $8.5 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $8.4 billion. DUK expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.25 to $6.35.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect DUK’s EPS to grow 7% to $6.31 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering DUK stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 12 “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 30, BTIG analyst Alex Kania kept a “Buy” rating on DUK and lowered the price target to $141, implying a potential upside of 18% from current levels.

The mean price target of $133.74 represents an 11.9% premium to DUK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $146 suggests an upside potential of 22.2%.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,976.44 +37.41 +0.54%
S&P 500 Index
DUK 119.60 +0.11 +0.09%
Duke Energy Corp
IDU 108.38 -1.43 -1.30%
US Utilities Ishares ETF

