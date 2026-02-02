Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

DoorDash Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

Valued at a market cap of $88.2 billion, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors. The San Francisco, California-based company provides various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

This commerce platform has lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of DASH have gained 8.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 14.3%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 9.7, compared to SPX’s 1.4% return.

Narrowing the focus, DASH has also underperformed the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), which gained 3.7% over the past 52 weeks and declined 3.9% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Nov. 5, DASH reported mixed Q3 results, and its shares crashed 17.5% in the following trading session. Due to strong growth in total orders, the company’s overall revenue increased 27.3% year-over-year to $3.4 billion, surpassing analyst estimates by 2.7%. However, while its EPS of $0.55 also grew 44.7% from the same period last year, it missed analyst expectations by a notable margin, making investors jittery. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DASH’s EPS to grow 662.1% year over year to $2.21. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 42 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy,” which is based on 30 “Strong Buy,” two "Moderate Buy,” nine “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.  

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 29 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating. 

On Jan. 30, Nikhil Devnani from AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) maintained a "Buy" rating on DASH, with a price target of $285, indicating a 39.3% potential upside from the current price levels. 

The mean price target of $276.92 represents a 35.3% premium from DASH’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $360 suggests a 75.9% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AB 42.59 +0.05 +0.12%
Alliancebernstein Holding LP
$SPX 6,976.92 +37.89 +0.55%
S&P 500 Index
DASH 208.99 +4.37 +2.14%
Doordash Inc Cl A
IBUY 71.57 unch -0.01%
Amplify Online Retail ETF

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 2
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
Trump Just Sent This Nuclear Stock to New 10-Year Highs. Should You Buy Shares Now?
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 4
Software Stocks Are in a Bear Market. Should You Buy the Dip in ServiceNow?
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot