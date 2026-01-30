This Trump Stock Just Announced a $100 Million Catalyst. Should You Buy Its Shares Now?

An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (ALTS) is a dynamic fintech and biotech firm, aiming to revolutionize digital assets and health care. It offers blockchain-powered platforms like ALT5 Prime, an over-the-counter trading system for digital assets, and ALT5 Pay, a crypto payment gateway for seamless merchant transactions. In biotech, it develops non-opioid therapies, such as JAN101 for pain relief in arterial disease and JAN123 for chronic pain syndromes.

Founded in 1976 and originally named JanOne until 2024, the company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with operations and clients across North America, Europe, and beyond.

ALT5 Sigma Stock

ALT5 Sigma shows mixed short-term performance amid high volatility. Over the past five days, the stock has dipped about 4%. However, the one-month gain stands strong at 88%, driven by fintech and biotech momentum.

Compared to the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) or S&P 500 Index ($SPX), ALTS has severely underperformed over the past year, dropping 63%. The stock’s small-cap fintech profile amplifies swings versus the steady climbs of broader indices.

ALT5 Reports Strong Results

ALT5 Sigma Corp released its Q3 2025 results on Jan. 12, showing strong growth. Revenue hit $7.58 million, up 53.3% from $4.94 million last year, all from its fintech segment. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.28, beating analyst estimates of -$0.36 by 178%.

Gross margin stood at 35% for the quarter, boosted by fintech payments and the Mswipe acquisition. Net income soared to $48.96 million, fueled by WLFI's digital asset treasury. Stockholders' equity reached $1.6 billion, signaling a robust balance sheet with healthy cash reserves from operations.

The company skipped formal Q4 or full-year 2025 guidance but expressed optimism on fintech expansion. CEO Tony Isaac emphasized Nasdaq compliance, USD1 stablecoin integration, WLFI debit cards, and treasury growth via 7.28 billion USD1 tokens for institutional reach.

ALT5 Sigma Announces Share Buyback

ALT5 Sigma's board approved a $100 million stock buyback program to repurchase shares trading below net asset value, up to 50 million shares, or about 40% of outstanding shares and 22% on a fully diluted basis.

On top of that, management got the green light to buy more World Liberty Financial (linked to President Donald Trump’s sons) tokens, $WLFI, on the open market. ALT5 already holds around 7.3 billion $WLFI tokens, valued at roughly $1.5 billion based on the latest SEC filing and current market prices.

Should You Buy ALTS?

As of late January, ALTS has become a “high risk, high reward” stock with massive speculative upside against significant regulatory and financial volatility, with no active analyst estimates available for the stock. Investors should approach this penny stock with caution.