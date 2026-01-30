Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Exelon Stock?

Founded in 1999, Chicago, Illinois-based Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a utility services holding company that engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. The company has a market cap of $45.2 billion and is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Shares of the electrical utility giant have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, but have slightly outperformed in 2026. EXC stock has surged 12.2% over the past 52 weeks and 1.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 15.4% over the past year and risen 1.8% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, EXC has underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 12.9% rise over the past 52 weeks, but has edged past its 1.5% increase this year.

On Nov. 4, EXC stock gained marginally following the company’s release of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings. EXC’s operating earnings increased by 9% year-over-year to $6.7 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.86, also beating Street’s expectations by 13.2%.

Despite the favorable results, EXC stock has been held in a dim light by investors. Its weak organic growth, lumpy cash flows, and low shareholder returns since 2019 have made the stock less attractive in recent years.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect EXC to report an 8% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $2.70. The company has a good earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

EXC has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven “Strong Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

The configuration has become less bullish. Compared with a month ago, EXC stock now has seven “Strong Buy” ratings, down from eight.

On Jan. 26, Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a “Buy” rating for EXC stock and lowered its price target from $57 to a revised $55.

EXC’s mean price target of $48.88 indicates a 10.1% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $57 suggests a robust 28.3% upside potential from current price levels.