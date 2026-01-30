Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Occidental Petroleum Stock?

Founded in 1920, Houston, Texas-based Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $44.2 billion and operates through Oil and Gas, Chemical, Midstream and Marketing segments. OXY also manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride.

Shares of the energy company have underperformed the broader market over the past year but have rallied in 2026. OXY stock has declined 7% over the past 52 weeks and has surged 10.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 15.2% over the past year and 1.8% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, OXY has also underperformed the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which rose 12.6% over the past 52 weeks and delivered 13% returns this year.

Occidental Petroleum's shares have been on an upward trajectory recently, on account of WTI crude oil prices also growing rapidly. More recently, on Jan. 29, OXY shares grew more than 1% following WTI crude’s 4% growth, marking a 4.25-month high.

However, OXY delivered a mixed Q3 2025 earnings performance in November last year. Its revenue amounted to $6.6 billion, down from $7.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, and also missed Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.64, down from $1 in the prior-year quarter, but still exceeded Wall Street estimates.

For the fiscal year that ended in December, analysts expect OXY to report a 39% YoY decline in adjusted EPS to $2.11. The company has a solid earnings surprise history, however. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

OXY has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include four “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate buy,” 16 “Holds,” and five “Strong Sells.”

The configuration has turned less bullish in recent months. OXY stock currently holds five “Strong Sells,” increasing from three “Strong Sells” three months ago.

On Jan. 28, Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear maintained a “Neutral” rating for Occidental Petroleum stock and increased its price target from $46 to $47.

OXY’s mean price target of $48.69 indicates upside potential of 7.2% from the current market prices. The Street-high target of $64 suggests the stock could rise as much as 40.9%.