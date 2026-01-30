Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Live Nation Entertainment Stock?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Live Nation Entertainment Inc phone and laptop by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Live Nation Entertainment Inc phone and laptop by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is a leading live entertainment company that promotes and produces live music events, operates entertainment venues, manages ticketing services, and generates sponsorship and advertising revenue worldwide. Live Nation is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California and has a market cap of around $34.3 billion.

The stock has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. LYV has soared 3.7% over the past 52 weeks and again 3.7% on a YTD basis, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX15.4% surge over the past year and 1.8% returns on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, LYV has also lagged behind the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC17.6% surge over the past year and 1.8% gains this year.

www.barchart.com

Live Nation Entertainment’s stock has risen due to strong underlying demand for live concerts and events, robust ticket sales growth, and optimistic outlooks on live entertainment trends. However, LYV has underperformed the broader market because of earnings misses, cost pressures from expanded operations, and regulatory and macroeconomic headwinds that make discretionary spending stocks more volatile.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect LYV to report a loss per share of $0.19, deteriorating 106.9% year-over-year. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on the other two occasions.

The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” three “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than one month ago, when 19 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations, and there were no “Strong Sell” ratings.

This month, Bernstein SocGen reiterated an “Outperform” rating on Live Nation with a $185 price target, citing a faster-filling touring pipeline.

Live Nation’s mean price target of $173.15 suggests a 17.2% upside potential. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $190 represents a notable 28.6% premium to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,941.91 -27.10 -0.39%
S&P 500 Index
LYV 145.93 -1.85 -1.25%
Live Nation Entertainment
XLC 119.76 -0.03 -0.03%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 3
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Investors Weigh Big Tech Earnings, U.S. Economic Data and Apple Results in Focus
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 4
Why the Smart Money is Pensive Ahead of Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q4 Earnings Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 5
Nvidia Could Use Intel’s Foundry in 2028. Is It Worth Buying INTC Stock Now and Waiting?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot