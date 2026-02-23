Novo Nordisk Stock Is Deeply Oversold on Weight Loss Drug Fail. Should You Buy the Dip?

The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock

Novo Nordisk (NVO) crashed roughly 20% today after the pharma giant said its candidate obesity drug CagriSema failed to demonstrate non-inferiority to rival Eli Lilly’s (LLY) tirzepatide in the late-stage REDEFINE 4 trial. CagriSema achieved 23% weight loss in about 84 weeks compared to tirzepatide’s 25.5%, missing its primary endpoint and representing a notable competitive setback for NVO in the fast-growing obesity treatment market.

Versus its year-to-date high, Novo Nordisk stock is now down nearly 40% with a 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at less than 19, indicating oversold conditions that often precede a relief rally.

Is it Time o Sell Novo Nordisk Stock?

Despite recent weakness, NVO’s underlying fundamentals warrant consideration for patient, long-term investors.

Wegovy, the company’s core obesity drug, generated DKK 79.1 billion ($12.48 billion) in net sales last year — an exciting 36% year-on-year growth reflecting resilience against competitive pressures.

The drug was recently approved at a higher dose in Europe and as a pill in the United States, giving Novo Nordisk a headstart over Lilly, which has yet to launch its competing oral formulation.

A lucrative dividend yield of 4.69% makes NVO stock even more attractive as a long-term holding in 2026.

NVO Shares Are Trading at a Discount

Novo Nordisk shares are worth owning for its diversified portfolio as well, with multiple candidate drugs targeting adjacent cardiometabolic and metabolic diseases in late-stage trials.

Wegovy's emerging position as the only GLP-1 approved for metabolic-associated steatohepatitis, affecting an estimated 9 million to 15 million Americans, provides additional revenue streams less directly exposed to tirzepatide competition.

Moreover, NVO’s decline to its lowest levels since mid-2021 has compressed valuation metrics to levels that effectively make it a value stock.

At about 11x forward earnings , the pharma giant is currently trading at a significant discount to its historic multiple.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Novo Nordisk?

Wall Street analysts also recommend buying Novo Nordisk at the current, toned down valuation.

According to Barchart , the consensus rating on NVO shares remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean target of about $54 indicating potential upside of roughly 35% over the next 12 months.

