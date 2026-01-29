Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are down 17 cents in the nearby February contract, with others up as much as 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $84.38 on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 79 cents on Jan 27 at $85.22.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed pork sales at 55,980 MT in the week ending on January 22. Shipments were tallied at 35,923 MT for that week.

Pork exports in November totaled 613.1 million lbs according to Census data converted to a carcass basis. That was 4.9% below last year.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was $3.68 higher to $98.73 per cwt. The belly shot $27.27 higher, with the loin the only other primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 493,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 1.391 million head. That is 5,000 head below last week and 55,922 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $87.775, down $0.175,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.575, up $0.425