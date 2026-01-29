Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

CFO David Zinsner Is Buying Intel Stock. Should You?

Aditya Raghunath - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock

Intel's (INTC) CFO just put his money where his mouth is. Now investors are asking if they should follow his lead. David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of Intel at $42.50 each on Jan. 26, just days after the chipmaker's earnings report sent the stock tumbling. 

The timing is notable. INTC stock had cratered 17% on Friday following weak guidance and warnings about supply constraints that spooked Wall Street. For a CFO to step in with his own cash right after such a selloff sends a message. But is it the right message for investors?

www.barchart.com

The Case Zinsner Is Making

Zinsner's buy came following fourth-quarter results that told two different stories. On one hand, Intel beat expectations with adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share versus the $0.08 analysts expected. Revenue of $13.7 billion also topped the $13.4 billion consensus.

On the other hand, the guidance was ugly: 

  • Intel expects first-quarter revenue between $11.7 billion and $12.7 billion with breakeven earnings.
  • Analysts had penciled in earnings of $0.05 per share and sales of $12.51 billion. 

That's a miss on both counts.

The culprit? Supply constraints. CEO Lip-Bu Tan admitted during the earnings call that the company can't meet full demand for its products. Production yields are running below his targets, and Intel is scrambling to squeeze more output from its existing factories.

"We are on a multiyear journey," Tan said. "It will take time and resolve."

INTC stock got hammered, erasing gains built on hopes of a turnaround for the embattled American chipmaker.

But Zinsner sees something different. His purchase suggests he believes the selloff overshot and that Intel's longer-term story remains intact.

What Intel Is Building Toward

The excitement around Intel centers on its foundry business, which makes chips for other companies. The chipmaker is betting billions that it can compete with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and win back market share it's been bleeding for years.

Intel's 18A manufacturing technology is the linchpin. Tan said earlier this month that 18A "over-delivered" in 2025, suggesting it's mature enough for volume production. Intel is already using 18A to make its own Core Ultra Series 3 processors and is hunting for external customers.

On the earnings call, Zinsner told analysts that customers for Intel's next-generation 14A technology should appear in the second half of this year. Once those customers commit, Intel will start pouring capital into 14A capacity.

"Once we get them, we're gonna need to start really spending capital on the 14A front, and that's how you'll know," Zinsner said.

There's also a potentially massive wildcard in play. Reports from Digitimes suggest Nvidia (NVDA) may use Intel's foundry for some of its 2028 production needs. According to supply chain sources, Nvidia could tap Intel for portions of its Feynman architecture platform, targeting low-volume, non-core production.

The plan, as described, would keep Nvidia's main GPU die with Taiwan Semiconductor but shift portions of the Input/Output die to Intel's 18A process. Advanced packaging could use Intel's EMIB technology, with Intel handling roughly 25% of final packaging while TSMC does the rest.

The Risks of Investing in Intel Stock

Zinsner's optimism doesn't erase the challenges Intel faces. The company posted a net loss of $600 million in the fourth quarter, or $0.12 per diluted share. That's worse than the year-ago loss of $100 million.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets warned that meaningful revenue from 14A customers may not show up until late 2028. That's a long time to wait for validation, especially when competitors like TSMC are already dominating the foundry space and profiting massively from the AI boom. Jefferies was even blunter, writing that they "still don't see a clear path forward given further share loss, no AI strategy and unclear fab/packaging opportunities."

  • Intel's Data Center and AI segment posted $4.7 billion in revenue during the quarter, up 9% year-over-year (YoY).
  • That's a positive sign, driven by increased spending on AI infrastructure.
  • But Client Computing Group sales fell 7% to $8.2 billion, suggesting not all business lines are firing on all cylinders.

The supply constraints are also a real problem. Zinsner told CNBC that the soft first-quarter guidance stems partly from Intel not having the supply it needs to meet seasonal demand. He expects improvement in the second quarter, but that's a promise investors have heard before.

Should You Buy INTC Stock Now?

Insider buying is generally a bullish signal. CFOs have access to information that retail investors don't, and when they buy stock with their own money, it usually means they believe the market has mispriced the company. But it's not a guarantee. Intel is on a multiyear turnaround that will require flawless execution, massive capital investment, and customer wins that haven't materialized yet. 

Zinsner's purchase suggests he thinks the worst-case scenario is overblown and that Intel's foundry ambitions will eventually pay off. For investors willing to stomach volatility and wait years for the payoff, that bet might make sense.

Out of the 44 analysts covering INTC stock, five recommend “Strong Buy,” one recommends “Moderate Buy,” 33 recommend “Hold,” one recommends “Moderate Sell,” and four recommend “Strong Sell.” 

The average INTC stock price target is $43.90, below the current price of $49.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Aditya Raghunath did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 189.47 -2.05 -1.07%
Nvidia Corp
INTC 48.06 -0.72 -1.48%
Intel Corp
TSM 336.95 -5.35 -1.56%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Unusual Put Options Activity in Micron Technology After MU Stock Doubles in 2 Months
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
2 Stocks to Buy as Microsoft Announces Its New Maia 200 AI Chip (Hint, Neither Is MSFT)
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
Why the Current Silver Mania Is So Wild, and How I'm Playing It
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Get Ready for ASIC Shipments to Triple With This Leading AI Stock
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 5
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PayPal Holdings Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot