JPMorgan Chase Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) provides financial and retail banking services. Valued at $817.5 billion by market cap, the company provides services such as investment banking, treasury and securities, asset management, private banking, card member, commercial banking, and home finance.

Shares of this investment banking leader have underperformed the broader market over the past year. JPM has gained 12.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15%. In 2026, JPM’s stock fell 6.7%, compared to the SPX’s 1.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, JPM’s outperformance is apparent compared to SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 7.4% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 3.8% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

On Jan. 13, JPM shares closed down more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its net revenue stood at $45.8 billion, up 7.1% year over year. The company’s EPS declined 3.7% year over year to $4.63.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect JPM’s EPS to grow 4.9% to $21.34 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering JPM stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 22, Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) maintained a “Buy” rating on JPM with a price target of $360, implying a potential upside of 19.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $336.40 represents an 11.8% premium to JPM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $400 suggests an upside potential of 33%.