Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

JPMorgan Chase Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
JPMorgan Chase & Co_ bank-by sanfel via iStock
JPMorgan Chase & Co_ bank-by sanfel via iStock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) provides financial and retail banking services. Valued at $817.5 billion by market cap, the company provides services such as investment banking, treasury and securities, asset management, private banking, card member, commercial banking, and home finance. 

Shares of this investment banking leader have underperformed the broader market over the past year. JPM has gained 12.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15%. In 2026, JPM’s stock fell 6.7%, compared to the SPX’s 1.9% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, JPM’s outperformance is apparent compared to SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 7.4% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 3.8% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 13, JPM shares closed down more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its net revenue stood at $45.8 billion, up 7.1% year over year. The company’s EPS declined 3.7% year over year to $4.63. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect JPM’s EPS to grow 4.9% to $21.34 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering JPM stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 22, Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) maintained a “Buy” rating on JPM with a price target of $360, implying a potential upside of 19.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $336.40 represents an 11.8% premium to JPM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $400 suggests an upside potential of 33%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WFC 88.03 -0.68 -0.77%
Wells Fargo & Company
JPM 300.77 +0.46 +0.15%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
$SPX 6,978.03 -0.57 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index
KBE 63.00 -0.32 -0.51%
S&P Bank ETF SPDR

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Dear Palantir Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 2
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Palantir Technologies Stock?
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
Nvidia Just Gave You a $2 Billion Reason to Buy CoreWeave Stock
Creating gold bullion by Mark Agnor via Shutterstock 5
Volatility Skew is Sending a Very Clear Message About Newmont’s (NEM) Golden Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot