Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are posting $1.30 to $1.90 losses at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 42 cents on Jan 26 at $84.43.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was 57 cents higher to $96.26 per cwt. The belly primal was up $5.25, with the loin, butt, and ham all lower USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 483,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 909,000 head. That is even with last week and 55,014 head below the same week last year.
Feb 26 Hogs are at $87.700, down $1.350,
Apr 26 Hogs are at $94.950, down $1.875
May 26 Hogs are at $98.550, down $1.875,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.