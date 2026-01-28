Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are posting $1.30 to $1.90 losses at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 42 cents on Jan 26 at $84.43.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was 57 cents higher to $96.26 per cwt. The belly primal was up $5.25, with the loin, butt, and ham all lower USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 483,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 909,000 head. That is even with last week and 55,014 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $87.700, down $1.350,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $94.950, down $1.875