Verizon Communications Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Verizon Communications Inc phone with stock arrow by- rafapress via Shutterstock
Verizon Communications Inc phone with stock arrow by- rafapress via Shutterstock

New York-based Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services. Valued at $167.1 billion by market cap, VZ is the largest telecommunications company in the U.S. that provides wire line voice, data services, wireless, and internet services. 

Shares of this telecommunication giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. VZ has declined 3.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16.1%. In 2026, VZ’s stock fell 3.5%, compared to SPX’s 1.9% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, VZ has lagged behind the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 26.1% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 1.8% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 29, 2025, VZ shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.21 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.19. The company’s revenue was $33.8 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $34.2 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect VZ’s EPS to grow 2% to $4.68 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering VZ stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and 18 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been fairly stable over the past three months. 

On Jan. 26, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) kept an “Equal Weight” rating on VZ and lowered the price target to $41, implying a potential upside of 4.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $46.87 represents a 19.2% premium to VZ’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $58 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 47.5%. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VZ 39.32 -0.30 -0.76%
Verizon Communications Inc
WFC 88.71 +0.66 +0.75%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,978.60 +28.37 +0.41%
S&P 500 Index
IYZ 34.51 +0.17 +0.50%
US Telecommunications Ishares ETF

