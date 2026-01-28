Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Wells Fargo Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wells Fargo & Co_ bank logo-by jetcityimage via iStock
Wells Fargo & Co_ bank logo-by jetcityimage via iStock

Founded in 1852, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The San Francisco, California-based company has a market cap of $276.4 billion and operates through Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management segments.

Shares of the financial giant have fallen behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. WFC stock has surged 13.8% over the past 52 weeks and has fallen 4.8% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 16.1% over the past year and risen 1.9% in 2026.

But narrowing the focus, WFC has outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 3.1% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 3.2% decline this year.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 14, Wells Fargo stock declined more than 4% following the company’s mixed Q4 2025 earnings release. The company’s revenue net of interest expense for the quarter amounted to $21.3 billion, which failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.76, which came on top of Wall Street estimates. Additionally, the bank’s net interest margin and efficiency ratio also failed to surpass their forecasted amounts, which did not resonate well with the investors.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect WFC’s EPS to increase 9.9% year over year (YoY) to $6.90. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buy” ratings, nine “Hold” ratings, and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Jan. 15, TD Cowen analyst Steven Alexopoulos announced a revised outlook for the stock, maintaining its “Hold” rating, but lowering its price target from $102 to $100. 

WFC’s mean price target of $101.32 indicates a premium of 14.2% to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $113 suggests a robust 27.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.00 -0.41 -0.77%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
WFC 88.71 +0.66 +0.75%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,978.60 +28.37 +0.41%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 2
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 3
An Extreme Short Squeeze Is Underway in Sandisk Stock. How Much Higher Can Shares Go?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot