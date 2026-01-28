Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Wells Fargo Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Founded in 1852, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The San Francisco, California-based company has a market cap of $276.4 billion and operates through Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management segments.

Shares of the financial giant have fallen behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. WFC stock has surged 13.8% over the past 52 weeks and has fallen 4.8% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 16.1% over the past year and risen 1.9% in 2026.

But narrowing the focus, WFC has outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 3.1% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 3.2% decline this year.

On Jan. 14, Wells Fargo stock declined more than 4% following the company’s mixed Q4 2025 earnings release. The company’s revenue net of interest expense for the quarter amounted to $21.3 billion, which failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.76, which came on top of Wall Street estimates. Additionally, the bank’s net interest margin and efficiency ratio also failed to surpass their forecasted amounts, which did not resonate well with the investors.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect WFC’s EPS to increase 9.9% year over year (YoY) to $6.90. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buy” ratings, nine “Hold” ratings, and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Jan. 15, TD Cowen analyst Steven Alexopoulos announced a revised outlook for the stock, maintaining its “Hold” rating, but lowering its price target from $102 to $100.

WFC’s mean price target of $101.32 indicates a premium of 14.2% to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $113 suggests a robust 27.4% upside potential from current price levels.