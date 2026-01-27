Hogs Holding Higher at Midday

Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures are posting gains of a tick to 55 cents across the front months on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning due to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 39 cents on Jan 22 at $84.01.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was 62 cents higher at $97.88 per cwt. The loin primal was reported lower, with the rest reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 426,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week but 5,345 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $88.850, up $0.550,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $96.750, up $0.025