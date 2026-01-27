The Bears Are in Control as Cotton Prices Sink. 1 Trade to Make Here.

May cotton futures (CTK26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for May cotton futures that prices have been trending lower recently and are not far above the contract low. The bears have the solid near-term technical advantage, to suggest the path of least resistance for prices will remain sideways to lower.

Fundamentally, U.S. cotton exports have lagged in recent months amid the more aggressive U.S. tariff policies that have turned major cotton importer China away from the U.S. cotton market. Also, consumer trends in recent years have moved away from cotton and more toward synthetic fibers for apparel.

A move in May cotton futures below chart support at the contract low of 64.12 cents would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 57.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at the January high of 67.11 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

