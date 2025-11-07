How Much Lower Will Cotton Prices Go?

March cotton (CTH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March cotton futures that a price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated and the bears have gained technical momentum this week.

Fundamentally, cotton prices have been declining due to weaker global demand, including from major importer China, and abundant world supplies. Good yields in major cotton-producing countries Brazil and China have led to ample stocks and have kept cotton futures prices low.

A move in March cotton futures below chart support at 65.00 cents would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 60.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 67.50 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

