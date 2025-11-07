Barchart.com
How Much Lower Will Cotton Prices Go?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Harvesting cotton field by Leila Melhado via iStock
March cotton (CTH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March cotton futures that a price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated and the bears have gained technical momentum this week. 

Fundamentally, cotton prices have been declining due to weaker global demand, including from major importer China, and abundant world supplies. Good yields in major cotton-producing countries Brazil and China have led to ample stocks and have kept cotton futures prices low. 

A move in March cotton futures below chart support at 65.00 cents would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 60.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 67.50 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 65.43 -0.34 -0.52%
Cotton #2

