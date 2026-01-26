Cotton Collapses Lower on Monday

Cotton futures fell back 67 to 85 points across most contracts on Monday. Crude oil futures are down 24 cents per barrel at $60.83. The US dollar index was down another $0.539 to $96.865.

USDA Export Sales data showed 7.35 million RB of cotton commitments as of Jan 15, 13% below last year. That was also 64% of the USDA projection and well behind the 81% average pace.

The Friday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 57.99 cents/lb on 5,645 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on January 23 at 74.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 510 bales on 1/23 with the certified stocks level at 9,912 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 62.97, down 84 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 64.68, down 80 points,