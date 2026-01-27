Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Will the US Fed Do This Week?

Darin Newsom - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
FOMC by fstockfoto via iStock
FOMC by fstockfoto via iStock

  • The Fed fund futures forward curve indicates the January meeting of the US Fed will conclude with Chairman Powell announcing no change in the Fed fund rate. 

  • The forward curve has changed over time, now indicating the first cut of 2026 to be made at the end of the July meeting. 

  • Given Jerome Powell is set to be replaced by a puppet for the US president, it will be interesting to see how the forward curve continues to change. 

The latest US Federal Open Market Committee meeting gets under way Tuesday, culminating with an announcement on interest rates Wednesday afternoon (13:00 CT). A look at the Fed fund futures forward curve shows the market is expecting US Fed Chairman Powell to announce no change in rates, leaving it between 3.5% and 3.75%, shifting the spotlight to the March (17 and 18), April (28 and 29), and June (16 and 17) meetings. Amidst all that, Jerome Powell’s term as Chairman comes to an end in May meaning the US Fed then becomes the Shari LewisShow fronted by Charlie Horse. By this I mean whatever puppet the self-proclaimed president of Venezuela puts in the Chairman role to do his bidding and lower rates. What I find interesting is the forward curve was showing the first rate cut of 2026 to be made at the end of the June meeting, the first with Mr. Horse in charge, but the curve has now pushed this back to the July meeting (28 and 29). Meanwhile, the US dollar index continues to tank, falling to a low of 96.81 Monday, its weakest level since last September, indicating the greenback doesn’t need lower rates to collapse, just the rest of the world “Selling the United States”. 

Let’s break down Tuesday morning’s forward curve: 

  • The January futures contract (ZQF26) is priced near 96.3625, putting the expected Fed fund rate at 3.6375% (100% - futures price)
    • This is near the midpoint of the current[i] range of 3.5% to 3.75% marked by the two solid green lines on the forward curve chart.
  • The February futures contract (ZQG26) is priced near 96.37, putting the expected rate at 3.63%, with no FOMC meeting scheduled for the month.
  • The next meeting is on March 17 and 18, with the March futures contract priced this morning at 96.38 putting the expected rate at 3.62%.
  • The April contract is priced at 96.4 meaning the expected rate is still within range at 3.6%
  • There is no meeting in May, the month Jerome Powell’s term expires
  • And the June contract (ZQM26) is now priced at 96.485, meaning the expected rate is 3.515%
    • Last time around, June was priced at 96.57 putting the expected rate at 3.43%, below the low end of the existing range and indicating a rate cut was likely
  • Now, it’s the July futures contract (ZQN26) priced at 96.555 showing an expected rate of 3.445% indicating a 25-basis point cut.

Recall from the December meeting, Chairman Powell talked about the possibility of one rate cut during 2026. However, the market indicated two cuts this year at the time and still does as of Tuesday morning. 

  • If the rate is cut by 25-basis points at the end of the July meeting, the range drops to 3.25% to 3.5%.
  • The October contract is priced Tuesday morning at 96.73 (3.27%)
  • With no meeting scheduled for November, that month’s futures contract (ZQX26) is priced at 96.775 putting the expected rate at 3.225%
  • Meaning the December meeting (8 and 9) should see another 25-basis point cut, lower the range to between 3.0% and 3.25%
    • The December futures contract is priced at 96.81 (3.19%)

As for the US dollar index ($DXY), the greenback has posted a low of 96.81 this week, ahead of the FOMC meeting, its weakest level since September 2025. That month saw the Index hit a low of 96.22 before firming through the December high of 100.39. My Blink reaction is the greenback will take out the September 2025 market, falling into open territory on its long-term monthly chart with the major low at 89.20 from January 2021.

[i] Sorry Tony D.


On the date of publication, Darin Newsom did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZQM26 96.4850 unch unch
30-Day Fed Funds
$DXY 96.56 -0.48 -0.49%
U.S. Dollar Index
ZQN26 96.5550 unch unch
30-Day Fed Funds
ZQF26 96.3600 unch unch
30-Day Fed Funds
ZQG26 96.3700 unch unch
30-Day Fed Funds
ZQX26 96.7750 unch unch
30-Day Fed Funds

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 1
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
A concept image of a ticker tape that says Going Public by iQoncept via Shutterstock 2
Alibaba Is Prepping for an AI Chip IPO. Does That Make BABA Stock a Buy Here?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Drops After Q4 Earnings: Is INTC a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Inductive Reasoning to Identify Options Trading Opportunities
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Just Flashed on 3 Stocks: 2 Bull Calls, 1 Bull Put Income Play
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot