Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Why Falling Cocoa Prices Are the Ultimate Margin Rocket for Hershey Stock

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Chocolate cocoa chopped on table by Simone_ph via Pixabay
Chocolate cocoa chopped on table by Simone_ph via Pixabay

Check out this chart of cocoa ($SG2D) over the past 3 years. Bittersweet, isn’t it? Literally, as in bitter and then sweet, if you’re a consumer of chocolate products like I am (72% cocoa or higher, please).

www.barchart.com

After all, the main commodities used to mass-produce chocolate are cocoa (CCH26) and sugar (SBH26). The former spiked upwards in price during 2023 and, after a brief pullback, again during most of 2024 and early 2025. Then, it dropped just as quickly as it rose

Hershey Foods (HSY) is a company that has been all about chocolate since Milton Hershey founded his iconic, eponymous company in 1894. Thus, the price of its main input, cocoa, is highly correlated to cost, revenue, and profits. 

Here, we can see the daily price chart of HSY stock over that same 3-year time frame. No Mr. Goodbar here. Tariffs didn’t help either, given that so much cocoa originates outside of the United States.

www.barchart.com

Those historically high commodity prices and import duties took more than 7% off gross margins as of mid-2025. But as we enter 2026, the narrative is flipping from inflation nightmare to deflation tailwind. Much to the delight of sweet-toothers everywhere. 

HSY should be able to benefit from what is known as price retention. Hershey aggressively hiked prices by up to 20% to offset the cocoa spike. Now that cocoa futures are retreating from their record highs, Hershey isn’t lowering those prices. This creates a massive margin “pop” as cheaper raw materials meet higher retail prices. 

There’s also the factor referred to as affordable luxury. Even with higher prices, candy remains a resilient guilty pleasure. The American consumer isn’t giving up chocolate even under price pressure.

Sugar-High Breakout 

This weekly chart is what makes me think there could be an intermediate-term upside. The $200 price area is close to being broken to the upside. It has been nearly three years since the last decisive move through that level. If it can push through soon, then the all-time high of $260 is 30% north of here. That’s a good target if the broader market cooperates. 

www.barchart.com

Earnings are Feb. 5, and it appears analysts are neutral on the stock. It has a “Hold” rating across 22 firms. As it has for a few months. 

www.barchart.com

Translation: Upside surprise potential. The charts are hinting at it, but that’s just a positive setup. The price action is what counts. 

Rob Isbitts is a semi-retired fiduciary investment advisor and fund manager. Find his investment research at ETFYourself.com. To copy-trade Rob’s portfolios, check out the new PiTrade app. His new blog on racehorse ownership as an alternative asset is at HorseClaiming.com.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CCH26 4,201s -268 -6.00%
Cocoa
$SG2D 165.00 -10.53 -6.00%
S&P GSCI Cocoa Index
SBH26 14.73s -0.23 -1.54%
Sugar #11
HSY 191.20 +0.55 +0.29%
Hershey Foods Corp

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
HSBC Just Doubled Its Price Target on Intel Stock. Should You Buy INTC Ahead of Earnings?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 2
SanDisk Stock Keeps Surging. Did You Miss Your Chance to Buy?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 3
SanDisk Shares Are Already Up 105% in 2026. How Much Higher Can SNDK Stock Go This Year?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
‘Yes or No AI’: 93% of DuckDuckGo Users Overwhelmingly Reject AI, So What Does This Mean for the Future of Nvidia, Alphabet, and Other AI Stocks?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Extend Rally After Trump’s Greenland Pivot, U.S. PCE Inflation and GDP Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot