Hogs Slipping Lower at Midday

Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures are trading with 5 to 30 cent midday losses on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $80.86 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 67 cents on Jan 21 at $83.07.

Export Sales data showed 33,249 MT of pork sold in the week ending on January 15. Shipments were at 39,223 MT during that week.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was $1.46 higher at $96.08 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 490,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.886 million head after a revision 8,000 head lower to Wednesday. That is 87,000 head below last week but 82,281 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $88.425, down $0.050,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $96.050, down $0.300