Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need to Know Ahead of Paramount Skydance’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Paramount Global with media by- rafapress via Shutterstock
Paramount Global with media by- rafapress via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.3 billion, Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) is a leading global media and entertainment company formed through the merger of Paramount Global and Skydance Media. It produces and distributes film, television, sports, news, and streaming content through its brands, including Paramount Pictures, CBS, and Paramount+.

The company is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect PSKY to report a loss of $0.05 per share, a 54.6% improvement from the loss of $0.11 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line expectations in two of the past three quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For FY2025, analysts expect Paramount’s earnings to drop 57.8% from $1.54 per share reported in 2024 to $0.65 per share. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 44.6% year over year to $0.94 per share.

www.barchart.com

PSKY stock has climbed 12.1% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.6% gains and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC17.1% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 22, shares of Paramount rose 3.8% after the company strengthened its $30-per-share all-cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) by securing a personal financing guarantee from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Ellison agreed to provide an irrevocable $40.4 billion backstop for the equity portion of the deal, addressing concerns about the certainty of funding. The move significantly boosted the credibility of Paramount’s takeover attempt and reduced key financing risks, prompting a positive reaction from investors.

The stock holds a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 18 analysts covering the PSKY stock, opinions include one “Strong Buy,” 12 “Holds,” and five “Strong Sells.” Its mean price target of $14.42 implies a premium of 22.4% from the current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PSKY 11.78 +0.18 +1.55%
Paramount Skydance Corporation Cl B
$SPX 6,913.35 +37.73 +0.55%
S&P 500 Index
WBD 28.36 -0.17 -0.60%
Discovery Inc Series A
XLC 116.25 +1.62 +1.41%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 1
Can Silver’s Price Continue to Rise?
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Cathie Wood Is Doubling Down on Broadcom Stock. Should You?
AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock 3
Nebius Just Scored a Major Supercomputer Win. Should You Buy NBIS Stock Here?
The app for Lemonade loaded on a smartphone_ Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock_ 4
Lemonade Stock Jumps on Plans to Insure Tesla’s Self-Driving Cars
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 5
Stifel Is Pounding the Table on Micron Stock for 2026. Here’s Why.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot