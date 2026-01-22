Earnings Preview: What to Expect From AES Corporation's Report

Arlington, Virginia-based The AES Corporation (AES) operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. With a market cap of $9.8 billion, the company acquires, develops, owns, and operates renewable energy power plants. The clean energy giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AES to report a profit of $0.68 per share on a diluted basis, up 25.9% from $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect AES to report EPS of $2.18, up 1.9% from $2.14 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.3% year over year to $2.36 in fiscal 2026.

AES stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 21.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 7.5% gains over the same time frame.

AES’ strong performance is driven by its renewable portfolio and improved margins in its U.S. utility operations.

On Nov. 4, 2025, AES reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up by 5.8% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.75 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.78. The company’s revenue stood at $3.4 billion, up 1.9% year over year. AES expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.10 to $2.26.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AES stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, five give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” AES’ average analyst price target is $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 9.2% from the current levels.