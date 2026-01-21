Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Coffee Prices Settle Higher on Smaller Brazil Exports and a Stronger Real

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cup of coffe with beans on the side by Carol La Rosa via Shutterstock
Cup of coffe with beans on the side by Carol La Rosa via Shutterstock

March arabica coffee (KCH26) on Wednesday closed up +1.00 (+0.29%).  March ICE robusta coffee (RMH26) closed up +137 (+3.48%).

Coffee prices settled higher on Wednesday, with robusta up sharply and posting a 5-week high.  Shrinking Brazilian coffee exports are supportive of coffee prices.  Cecafe reported that Brazil's total Dec green coffee exports fell -18.4% to 2.86 million bags, with arabica coffee exports down -10% y/y to 2.6 million bags and robusta coffee exports down -61% y/y to 222,147 bags.

Arabica coffee recovered from a 4-week low on Wednesday and turned higher as short covering emerged in arabica futures after the Brazilian real (^USDBRL) rallied to a 1.5-monthhigh against the dollar.  The stronger real discourages export sales by Brazil's coffee producers.

Forecasts for rain in Brazil's coffee-growing regions throughout this week have eased concerns over dry conditions and bearish for coffee prices.  The Weather Channel has forecast showers every day this week in Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing region.

The outlook for ample coffee supplies is a bearish factor for prices.  On December 4, Conab, Brazil's crop forecasting agency, raised its total Brazil 2025 coffee production estimate by 2.4% to 56.54 million bags, from a September estimate of 55.20 million bags.  

Soaring coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's largest robusta producer, are bearish for robusta prices.  Vietnam's National Statistics Office reported on January 5 that Vietnam's 2025 coffee exports jumped by +17.5% y/y to 1.58 MMT.  

Below-average rainfall in Brazil, the world's largest arabica producer, is supportive for coffee prices.  Somar Meteorologia reported Monday that Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing area, Minas Gerais, received 33.9 mm of rain during the week ended January 16, or 53% of the historical average.  

Shrinking ICE coffee inventories are bullish for prices.  ICE-monitored arabica inventories fell to a 1.75-year low of 398,645 bags on November 20, although they recovered to a 2.5-month high of 461,829 bags last Wednesday.  ICE robusta coffee inventories fell to a 1-year low of 4,012 lots on December 10 but recovered to a 1.5-month high of 4,450 lots on Wednesday.

Increased Vietnamese coffee supplies are negative for prices.  Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee production is projected to climb +6% y/y to 1.76 MMT, or 29.4 million bags, a 4-year high.  Also, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (Vicofa) said on October 24 that Vietnam's coffee output in 2025/26 will be 10% higher than the previous crop year if weather conditions remain favorable.   Vietnam is the world's largest producer of robusta coffee.

Signs of tighter global coffee supplies are supportive of prices, as the International Coffee Organization (ICO) on November 7 reported that global coffee exports for the current marketing year (Oct-Sep) fell -0.3% y/y to 138.658 million bags.

The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) bi-annual report on December 18 projected that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.0% y/y to a record 178.848 million bags, with a -4.7% decrease in arabica production to 95.515 million bags and a +10.9% increase in robusta production to 83.333 million bags.  FAS forecasted that Brazil's 2025/26 coffee production will decline by -3.1% y/y to 63 million bags and that Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.2% y/y to a 4-year high of 30.8 million bags.  FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will fall by -5.4% to 20.148 million bags from 21.307 million bags in 2024/25.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
^USDBRL 5.32220 -0.05470 -1.02%
U.S. Dollar/Brazilian Real
RMH26 4,078s +137 +3.48%
Robusta Coffee 10-T
KCH26 347.50s +1.00 +0.29%
Coffee

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock 2
The New Wegovy Pill Is Already Popular. Does That Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy for Q1?
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Plunge After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Europe Over Greenland
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 4
Intel Stock Is Already Up 19% in 2026. Can Q4 Earnings Propel It Higher in 2026?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Options Could Be Due for a Comeback Trade
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot