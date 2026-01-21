Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Agilent Technologies' Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A), headquartered in Santa Clara, California, provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Valued at $39.6 billion by market cap, the company offers electronic and bio-analytical measurement, semiconductor, and board testing. The global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect A to report a profit of $1.37 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.6% from $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect A to report EPS of $5.93, up 6.1% from $5.59 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.3% year over year to $6.54 in fiscal 2027.

A stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 7.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 10.9% gains over the same time frame.

On Nov. 25, 2025, A shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.59 met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $1.9 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $1.8 billion. Agilent expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.86 to $6, and revenue ranging from $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on A stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” A’s average analyst price target is $170.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.6% from the current levels.