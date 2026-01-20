Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Posting Mixed Trade on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are showing 7 to 20 cent losses in nearbys on Tuesday, with other contracts posting gains. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 76 cents on Jan 16 at $81.76. 

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds increasing their net long by just 766 contracts as of January 13, taking the lean hog net long to 82,624 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was 10 cents higher at $94.30 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 426,000 head. That is 71,000 head below last Monday and 9,659 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $88.075, down $0.200,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $95.125, down $0.075

May 26 Hogs are at $99.225, up $0.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 95.150 -0.050 -0.05%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 87.875 -0.400 -0.45%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 98.975 +0.250 +0.25%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 3
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 4
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 5
Constellation Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot