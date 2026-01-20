Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Slipping Lower on Tuesday Morning Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay

Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents so far on Tuesday after a long weekend. Futures closed the Friday session with contracts 4 to 5 cents higher in the front months, taking back some early week losses. Preliminary open interest was up 13,069 contracts on Friday. March was still down 21 cents on the week, a 4.71% loss. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 6 cents at $3.89 1/2. 

CFTC data showed managed money in corn futures and options adding 65,348 contracts to their net short position in corn futures and options as of January 13. That took their net short to 81,774 contracts. Much of that was vis new short interest, at the largest since October, with longs going to their smallest since November.

USDA Export Sales data as of January 8 has 52.035 MMT of corn commitments (shipped and unshipped sales), which is 29% above the same week las year.  That is 64% of USDA’s forecast and ahead of the 62% average sales pace. Meanwhile, FAS actual shipment data is 28.97 MMT, of 36% of USDA’s projection vs. a 26% average shipping pace.

AgRural estimates the first Brazilian corn crop at 1.6% harvested as of last Thursday, with the second corn crop pegged at 1.1% planted. 

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.24 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.87 0/1, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.32, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.38, up 4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 430-6 -1-2 -0.29%
Corn
ZCH26 422-6 -2-0 -0.47%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8474 -0.0236 -0.61%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 3
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Constellation Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 5
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot