Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

ONEOK's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Oneok Inc_ logo on phone- by viewimage via Shutterstock
Oneok Inc_ logo on phone- by viewimage via Shutterstock

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) operates as a midstream service provider of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage, and marine export services. With a market cap of $46.8 billion, the company is involved in the natural gas and natural gas liquids business across the U.S. The midstream giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect OKE to report a profit of $1.52 per share on a diluted basis, down 3.2% from $1.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect OKE to report EPS of $5.35, up 3.5% from $5.17 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.5% year over year to $5.86 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

OKE stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 31.5% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE2.3% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, 2025, OKE shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $1.49 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.46. The company’s revenue stood at $8.6 billion, up 71.9% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on OKE stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” OKE’s average analyst price target is $88.11, indicating a potential upside of 18.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 47.69 +0.08 +0.17%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
OKE 74.40 +1.05 +1.43%
Oneok Inc

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot