ONEOK's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) operates as a midstream service provider of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage, and marine export services. With a market cap of $46.8 billion, the company is involved in the natural gas and natural gas liquids business across the U.S. The midstream giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect OKE to report a profit of $1.52 per share on a diluted basis, down 3.2% from $1.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect OKE to report EPS of $5.35, up 3.5% from $5.17 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.5% year over year to $5.86 in fiscal 2026.

OKE stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 31.5% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 2.3% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 28, 2025, OKE shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $1.49 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.46. The company’s revenue stood at $8.6 billion, up 71.9% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on OKE stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” OKE’s average analyst price target is $88.11, indicating a potential upside of 18.4% from the current levels.