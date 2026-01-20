What You Need to Know Ahead of Coterra Energy's Earnings Release

Houston, Texas-based Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is an independent oil and gas company that develops, explores, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Valued at $19.6 billion by market cap, the company develops oil and natural gas with a focus on protecting and preserving air quality, water resources, and the land on which it operates. The oil giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CTRA to report a profit of $0.46 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.1% from $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect CTRA to report EPS of $2.11, up 31.1% from $1.61 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to decline 2.4% year over year to $2.06 in fiscal 2026.

CTRA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 13.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 2.3% gains over the same time frame.

On Nov. 3, 2025, CTRA shares closed up more than 3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.41 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $0.43. The company’s revenue was $1.82 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.76 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CTRA stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” CTRA’s average analyst price target is $32.29, indicating a potential upside of 25.6% from the current levels.