Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From VICI Properties' Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
VICI Properties Inc logo and chart background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
VICI Properties Inc logo and chart background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. The company is valued at $31 billion by market cap. The diversified commercial REIT is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VICI to report an FFO of $0.60 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.3% from $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect VICI to report FFO per share of $2.37, up 4.9% from $2.26 in fiscal 2024. Its FFO is expected to rise 3.4% year over year to $2.45 per share in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

VICI stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 2.7% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, 2025, VICI shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $1 billion, up 4.4% year over year. The company’s AFFO per share increased 5.3% from the year-ago quarter to $0.60. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VICI stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” VICI’s average analyst price target is $35.28, indicating a potential upside of 21.7% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VICI 28.98 +0.56 +1.97%
Vici Properties Inc
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 42.21 +0.51 +1.22%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot