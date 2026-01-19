Earnings Preview: What to Expect From VICI Properties' Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. The company is valued at $31 billion by market cap. The diversified commercial REIT is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VICI to report an FFO of $0.60 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.3% from $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect VICI to report FFO per share of $2.37, up 4.9% from $2.26 in fiscal 2024. Its FFO is expected to rise 3.4% year over year to $2.45 per share in fiscal 2026.

VICI stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 2.7% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 30, 2025, VICI shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $1 billion, up 4.4% year over year. The company’s AFFO per share increased 5.3% from the year-ago quarter to $0.60.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VICI stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” VICI’s average analyst price target is $35.28, indicating a potential upside of 21.7% from the current levels.